Decatur Utilities looking for crewman at Thursday’s Hiring Event

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities is looking to hire multiple crewmen on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

According to DU, there is an immediate need for crewmen in Gas, Water, and Wastewater.

They ask applicants to complete an application at the DU Auditorium located at 1002 Central Parkway S.W. They ask attendees to enter the double doors beneath the awning and not the main lobby entrance.

DU asks applicants to bring a copy of your WorkKeys (CRC) scores or discuss option for testing while applying.

DU asks that applicants adhere to all of their COVID-19 safety precautions – including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing of six-feet while in our facilities.