Decatur Utilities extends suspension of disconnects until further notice

DECATUR, Ala. – In a news release, Decatur Utilities announced they will continue to suspend the normal practice of disconnecting utility services for nonpayment until further notice.

DU encourages customers to make payments toward their bill as they are able during this time.

The DU lobby will also remain closed to the public.

Online/Phone Payment and Customer Service Alternatives

Online at www.decaturutilities.com

SmartHub app

Phone by calling 256-552-1400 Opt. 3

DU drive-thru lane

Self-Service Kiosks at the Main Office

Bank Draft

Mail to PO Box 2232, Decatur, AL 35609-2232

Customers needing to start, stop or transfer utility service can do so remotely by calling 256-552-1440 Opt. 4 or via email to csr@decaturutilities.com

DU says they will continue to operate with a limited staff to limit exposure and that customers may experience longer-than-normal call wait times.