DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Around 3,000 customers were dealing with a utility outage across Decatur, according to Decatur Utilities (DU).

Joe Holmes with DU says that power has been restored to all customers, and though no definitive cause was found, there had been reports of Mylar balloons in the power lines earlier in the day near the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.

Holmes says the balloons may have triggered the breaker operation that knocked out the power.

“We want to remind our customers to never fly balloons, kites or anything else near power lines. They can cause power outages,” said Holmes.

Holmes said that Electric Operators responded to several outages affecting several residents across the city Monday morning.

The outage affected customers from east of 6th Avenue, SW Decatur, north of 8th St. SW and NW Decatur near W. Moulton St. and 12th Ave NW.

You can view a map of the affected area here.