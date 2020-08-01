Decatur traffic stop leads to marijuana arrest

DECATUR, Ala. – Two people face drug possession charges after a traffic stop in Decatur Thursday.

Officers said a Dodge Challenger with a blacked-out windshield didn’t signal a turn in the East Acres neighborhood.

They stopped the car at the intersection 11th Street SE and 16th Avenue SE.

Officers searched the car and found marijuana, two loaded guns, items used for narcotic sales, and cash.

Tanisha Rochelle Yarbrough and Johnnie Marshall, Jr., were arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Marshall was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit, and obstruction of government operations. Marshall also was out on bond for first-degree robbery in Limestone County. His bond was set at $50,600.

Yarbrough was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, obstruction of government operations, driving with an obstructed windshield, and failure to signal. She was held in lieu of a $3,400 bond.