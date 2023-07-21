DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Decatur is saying goodbye to plain, green street signs along 2nd Avenue.

A current street sign along 2nd Avenue in Decatur.

On Monday, the City Council approved a project 3-to-1 to replace the signs with black LED signs. A company local to Decatur will make and install the signs, for an estimated cost of $48,199.88.

Most council members were all for updating the signage. “It’s just really a no-brainer for us,” said Council President Jacob Ladner. “We’re just like every regular old city that has regular old street signs, so you know you always want to try and improve.”

Examples of the new street signs that will be installed along 2nd Avenue.

He believes adding the LED signs is a good way to elevate the look of the 2nd Avenue downtown corridor. Ladner referenced cities like Tuscaloosa and Auburn as having similar ‘fancy’ street signs.

Council member Hunter Pepper told News 19 he is all about projects that will beautify and elevate Decatur – but he was concerned about the price tag.

Pepper said he believes the council could have spent the $50,000 on a more necessary project.

“There’s many other projects going on in the city right now that this money could have gone towards instead of these street signs,” Pepper said.

He said many of the signs along 2nd Avenue are in great shape, and questioned why they needed to be replaced with a costly option.

“There’s a couple of them [signs] hanging up right above us here and they’re in great condition, they are in great shape, some of them are relatively brand new,” he said.

Pepper said he recognizes that the council frequently approves spending money on projects with large price tags, however, he believes those projects have a bigger impact on the community.

“The things that we do on a regular basis have a large benefit to the citizens of our city,” he said. “In my personal opinion, illuminated street signs are not one of those benefits.”

However, Council President Jacob Ladner disagrees. News 19 asked Ladner if he believes the money for the street signs could have been spent somewhere else, given the fact there are already street signs along 2nd Avenue.

“Yeah, that’s kind of like saying there’s already plants here, should we put nicer, new ones? The answer is typically yes,” Ladner replied. “Just because there’s something there that works doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try and make it better.”

The Council President said city leaders are considering adding the new type of sign in more areas once funding is available.

“We will eventually do 6th Avenue, we looked at 4th as well,” he said. Ladner said they are also considering Bank Street and other major intersections that already have the infrastructure that can support LED signs.

Ladner said the funding for the project is coming from extra revenue via the General Fund. He added that he would have been happy to discuss other uses for the funding, but none had been presented by other members of the council.

Council member Hunter Pepper had originally had a paving project on the agenda for the meeting, but prior to the meeting, Pepper had Ladner strike it from the agenda.

When asked why, Pepper told News 19 it was because he didn’t believe he would “get enough votes” from the other council members.

Ladner told News 19 the new street signs will take about 12 weeks to be made, and a week to install.