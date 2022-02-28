DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Decatur is getting a new parking deck. The parking deck will be built downtown, at the intersection of 1st Ave. Northeast and Moulton St. East.

The 215 parking spot structure will be built on a site currently serving as a parking lot. The site is already owned by the City of Decatur. It is right next door to The Brick Deli & Tavern.

News 19 spoke with Dane Shaw, the Director of Development for the city. Shaw said the four-story parking garage will also have four 1,200 retail spaces on the ground level, facing Moulton Street.

Shaw said there will be a fee to park, but that it will be “comparable” to surrounding cities like Huntsville. Shaw said people will be able to pay the parking fee via an app on their phone, to make it easier to get in and out of the deck.

The city is set to break ground on the project in June. Shaw said the parking deck could be finished by early next year.

The parking garage is one of several projects that are in the works for that section of downtown. Shaw said construction will start on a new Fairfield Inn hotel as well as a new dormitory for the Alabama Center for the Arts, in May.

Shaw said he’s excited to see more development in downtown Decatur, and said more is in the works.