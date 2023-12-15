DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur business owner is not letting a burglar keep her from helping the community. Someone broke into her thrift store stealing all the money in the cash register but that wasn’t the only cash they got away with.

Lauren Vengrouskie says someone broke into her Three Bee’s Thrift Store overnight on December 2. Employees arrived for a routine open when they noticed a glass door had been shattered.

The $150 in the cash register was gone, but even more alarming was the nearly $1,000 in donations intended for stray animals that were stolen.

“That was the community’s money who donated that to me to give back,” Vengrouskie told News 19.

The donations raised were for animals in the Decatur community. The store has a non-profit project known as Pals 4 Paws. Vengrouskie created it to raise money for spay and neuter procedures, that’s why she says it’s even more upsetting.

“I just have a big heart for cats and dogs,” She said. “I think it’s great for spay and neuters because that keeps the population down, which means they won’t end at the shelters and get euthanized.”

Since the store started its Pals 4 Paws campaign in 2021, the non-profit project has helped fund spay and neuter procedures for hundreds of stray animals. The thrift store owner says a video from a nearby business captured footage of the man suspected of breaking into the store around 4:30 a.m.

Vengrouskie says at least 30 to 50 percent of the thrift store’s sales go toward the charity initiative. For the person who took the money, she wishes they would’ve asked adding the donations they stole is a disservice to the animals who need them.

“They could’ve come in and they could’ve asked, and I would’ve helped them I do it all the time. It’s not about me, it’s not about the store even, it’s about the animals that, that went to,” Vengrouskie said.

Thanks to her community, the 22-year-old says the non-profit project has been rebounding and it didn’t stop the store from opening the same day following the burglary.

She says the thrift store was still able to pay for some of the spay and neuter procedures they had scheduled the week of the burglary.