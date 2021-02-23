Decatur teen recognized as one of the first female Eagle Scouts

DECATUR, Ala. – Just over two years ago, Boy Scouts of America started allowing girls to join their program.

One Decatur teen is being recognized for a historic achievement that is breaking barriers.

Juliana Hudry grew up with a brother in the Boy Scouts and she always was a little bit jealous of all the things he got to do.

So in 2019, when the Boy Scouts started allowing girls to join, she took no time at all to sign up.

Two years later, she is making history as part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. It’s the program’s highest honor and has been attained over more than a century by astronauts, admirals, politicians, and other influential Americans. It’s a designation that is not easy to earn – it requires hundreds of hours of volunteer work and educational training.

This past weekend, Juliana and nearly 1,000 other girls across the country were celebrated in a virtual ceremony. Hudry says she feels honored to be in the inaugural class, but that she doesn’t take being an Eagle Scout lightly.

“As an Eagle Scout, people are always looking at you,” she said. “It puts you on a platform of leadership where no matter what you’re doing, somebody knows that you’re an Eagle Scout and that means something. That includes that you’re representing all the points of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law like being trustworthy, and loyal, and helpful, and kind, and obedient. All of those things are things that you as an Eagle Scout are going to embody.”

Earning the Eagle Scout badge requires undertaking an Eagle Project. Juliana chose to volunteer for the Circle Ranch, a nonprofit in Morgan County that provides homes for foster families who provide care to children in need of a safe place to live due to not having a parent who is willing or able to care for them.

The ranch was in need of a place to provide the children with medical care, so Juliana transformed a gymnasium into a trauma room complete with an advanced trauma kit and an exam table.

Not only did she create the trauma room, but she put the skills she learned through Boy Scouts to use by administering first-aid training to all the foster parents at the ranch.

Juliana just became a certified EMT and she plans to attend West Point after she graduates high school this May. She says her long-term goal is to become a trauma surgeon.