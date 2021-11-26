Decatur Utilities to close street for sewer rehabilitation

DECATUR, Ala. — The westbound lanes of Decatur’s West Moulton Street will soon be closed as part of the city’s ongoing sewer system revamp.

According to Decatur Utilities, the street’s westbound lanes will be closed from Tuesday, November 30 through Friday, December 10. The lanes will be closed between 1520 West Moulton Street and 22nd Avenue NW from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

During this time, westbound traffic will be merged into the center turn lane. Eastbound traffic won’t be affected.

The westbound lanes will be open at the close of work each day.

