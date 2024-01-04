DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Some people in Decatur are turning to their faith to better understand the police killing of Steve Perkins.

The deadly shooting rocked members of the community, and now all those eyes are on the District Attorney, waiting to see whether the officers involved in his death will be prosecuted.

On what would have been Perkins’ 40th birthday, spiritual leaders are reflecting on the aftermath and the efforts to help the community move forward.

The people of Decatur who have witnessed this shooting through the doorbell camera video say it marked the rebirth of the movement for justice. The small yet closely knit black community has seen its leaders step up through this tragedy.

Nearly every morning, pastor Claudette Owens said that Perkins would bring his daughter to the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur for preschool.

“He was highly involved in her life. What touches me all the time – and I’m trying not to cry – is he had a habit of saying daddy loves you,” said Owens. “It was something about hearing ‘daddy loves you.’ It was his morning goodbye.”

Even before his unfortunate death, pastors Edward and Claudette Owens have been the spiritual presence for the Perkins family. His young daughter may not fully understand the violent way in which her dad’s life was taken, but the Owens’ do understand.

The shooting has brought the excitement of the growth of the city to a halt for many people. The pastors say they have been working to try and hold the divided city together.

“For many years, especially in the city of Decatur, things have been pushed on thinking that nobody was able to read, and nobody was able to understand what was going on,” Pastor Edward Owens explained. “Nowadays, that is no longer the case.”

The Owens’ told News 19 that the way that Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, who they meet with regularly, is attempting to silence the protest cry for justice could present other damaging consequences.

“He is asking for people to move on from an incredible tragedy in their family, but yet he is putting out ordnances because he is bothered by a couple of weeks of people standing outside in his neighborhood.” says Claudette Owens. “That’s just a couple of weeks. These people are going to have to live with this death for the rest of their lives. But he’s being bothered by noise? I wonder what voices Catrella Perkins hears when she’s wanting someone to tell her that I love you, but there is nobody there to say it. So, for them to say move on is troublesome to me.”

The city now awaits the decision by Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson to see if the four officers involved in the shooting will face criminal charges.