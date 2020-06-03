Decatur six-year-old aspires to be news reporter

DECATUR, Ala. — When he isn’t playing with Legos, six-year-old Oscar Davis is busy reporting headlines.

Oscar told WHNT News 19 he wants to be a news reporter when he grows up. He’s already begun recording his own stories with the help of his photographer and father, Faron Davis.

Oscar said he likes to report on the weather but has covered topics from construction in Decatur to the coronavirus pandemic.

We paid Oscar a visit to hear why he wants to be a reporter. His mother Emily Bourn gave him a few words of advice as well.

“I don’t know, but I just think it sounds fun,” said Davis.

“There’s going to be a lot of obstacles but if you’re doing what you love and you’re trying your best you won’t fail,” said Bourn.

Oscar said he’ll work as a reporter then retire and become a police officer.