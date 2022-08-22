DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers and investigators with the Decatur Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on August 19.

Officers responded to a call about a fight and several gunshots on Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive Southwest.

While officers made their way to the scene, an underage victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound. They were released the same day.

Authorities say that when the officers arrived they found several bullet casings in the street in front of the home. A gun was recovered near the scene and several witnesses were interviewed.

The investigation is still ongoing, News 19 will bring you updates as they come.