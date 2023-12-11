DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Members of the community are continuing to voice concerns as the Decatur City Council met for the first time since Mayor Tab Bowling announced the firing of three offices and the suspension of another in connection with the death of Stephen Perkins.

The officers were involved in the shooting death of Perkins on September 29. Bowling announced his decision on discipline for the officers on Thursday after a week of determination hearings.

Monday’s work session is the first time the council has gathered since the mayor’s announcement. The past two months have seen residents sharply criticize the council and police department for the killing of Perkins. On Monday there was a discussion about the need for a police advisory board so police can get regular public input.

Mayor Bowling declined to name the officers or discuss details of what led to the firings and suspension. The mayor said if any officers appealed his decision that information would become public. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told News 19 today that its criminal investigation of the Perkins shooting is still ongoing.

Some residents also discussed the need for clear information about the incident.

“I understand that there are citizens of Decatur Alabama that are completely confused and conflicted because of poor information. So, in order for us to come together as a city, and work for peace and closure, we have to get the facts right.” Dr. Yvette Rice said.

Others said it was important for the community to come together.

“When you study the history of this country, it was rooted in all their lives, and all the deaths, so we are pleading and begging for something that we could never get, so that’s why Martin Luther King was scared he was integrating his people into a burning house,” Decatur Resident Anthony Burgess said. “We don’t need to ask questions. We need to unify on the basis of love regardless of color.”