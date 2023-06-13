DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur could be one of the first cities in North Alabama to receive a medical cannabis dispensary.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awarded a limited number of business licenses throughout the state on Monday.

While it isn’t a done deal just yet, a property on Highway 31 could soon be home to a medical cannabis dispensary.

Verano Holdings received one of five integrated facility licenses on Monday. That type of license is one of the most desired as it allows the business to cultivate and produce its products, as well as open 5 dispensaries.

News 19 spoke with Verano Executive Vice President James Leventis who said the company is excited to expand into Alabama. Verano already has both medical and recreational cannabis operations in 14 states.

The plan for Alabama is to build the cultivation and manufacturing facility in Luverne, which is in south Alabama.

The company also plans to build five dispensaries across the state with locations in Montgomery, Birmingham, Dothan, Tuscaloosa, and in Decatur.

Leventis told News 19 that the expansion and building of these dispensaries will depend on the market.

“The timeline is going to be dictated a little bit by patient count,” said Leventis. “By registering those patients, because obviously we are very well set, very well capitalized, we are ready to hit the ground running, and we will. Really, what we’re going to be doing is sitting back, watching the market develop and meeting that patient need.”

The company will also need time to produce its products before it can open dispensaries.

Due to federal laws, it can only sell products that were produced in Alabama, and meet state regulations.

For medical cannabis, only products like tablets, capsules, tinctures, gels, oils, and creams will be legal to purchase and sold in those dispensaries. It is still illegal to smoke cannabis, or marijuana in Alabama and you will not be able to buy the plant itself.

In order to purchase medical cannabis, you will need to meet qualifications including being a state resident, having a qualifying condition, and having a medical cannabis card.

Some examples of qualifying conditions include cancer, epilepsy, depression, autism and many others.

Decatur is one of ten cities in North Alabama that also passed an ordinance to allow for medical cannabis dispensaries. The city council voted on that in December of last year.