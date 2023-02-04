DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD ) said two were arrested Friday for drug charges following a traffic stop.

DPD said that on Feb. 2an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a red Dodge Avenger in reference to a traffic violation n the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW.

The department said the officer identified the driver of the car as Jeremy Orr Chatmon, 38, of Hartselle and the passenger as Cheyenne Rich, 31 of Huntsville. During the stop, DPD said that Chatmon was found to have an active felony warrant and a suspended driver’s license and both he and Rich were found to have marijuana and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

The department said that its VICE/Narcotics Unit was contacted and responded to the call for narcotics found in the vehicle. DPD said both Rich and Chatmon were taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail, but while Chatmon was being searched inside the jail a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotics were found on his person.

Cheyenne Rich (Courtesy: the Decatur Police Department) Jeremy Chatman (Courtesy: the Decatur Police Departmet)

DPD said Chatmon was booked into jail and charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, promoting prison contraband, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, improper lane change and an outstanding grand jury warrant for possession of a forged instrument. He was issued a $500,000 bond for each trafficking charge and ultimately held in lieu of a $1,028,400 bond.

The department said that Rich was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. She was issued a $15,000 bond for the trafficking charge and ultimately held in lieu of a $15,300 bond