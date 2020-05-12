Decatur Police stop car for failing to signal, make drug arrest

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have charged a Decatur man with multiple drug possession charges.
DPD said an officer noticed a Honda turn on to the 2200-block of 8th Street SW without using a turn signal on May 11.
Upon stopping the car, the officer discovered Robert Freeman Sledge, Jr., 58, was driving on a suspended license and had multiple controlled substances without a prescription.
Sledge was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
He is being held in lieu of $4,600 bond on multiple charges:
- Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Driving on a suspended license
- Failure to signal