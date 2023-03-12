DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it arrested a man Saturday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs, a stolen firearm and cash.

DPD said it arrested Maury Deashun Randolph, 43, of Decatur Saturday following an attempted traffic stop and a short pursuit. The department Randolph is charged with fentanyl trafficking, second-degree receiving stolen property, attempting to flee or elude law enforcement, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department said that on Saturday DPD’s vice and narcotics unit was in the area of 5th Avenue and Moulton Street when they observed a black GMC Yukon commit multiple traffic violations. DPD said a traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle failed to yield and a short chase ensued.

Maury Deashun Randolph (Decatur Police Department)

The department said the chase ended in the area of 6th Avenue and 1st Street but the driver, later identified as Randolph, fled on foot before he was taken into custody.

DPD said during a search of Randolph’s vehicle a quantity of fentanyl mixture, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm stolen out of Decatur and cash were found.

The department said Randolph is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $150,900 cash bond.