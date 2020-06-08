Decatur Police Seargent to be featured on CBS This Morning

NOTE: A previous version of this story listed an incorrect date for the segment on CBS This Morning. This has been corrected.

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department will be getting some national airtime Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Jami Jones, who has been with DPD for 14 years and spoke with WHNT News 19 last week, will be sharing his experiences as a black police officer and black man in America.

DPD Chief Nate Allen said Jones’s story is “unique.”

“We are honored to have Sergeant Jones represent the City of Decatur and the State of Alabama on a national scale. Our community knows that we strive for transparent and authentic relationships with our community. Sergeant Jones has a unique story and a voice, and we’re glad he can add value to the current issue being shared across the country.”

The segment will air on CBS This Morning at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, and you can watch it across the Tennessee Valley right here on WHNT News 19.

