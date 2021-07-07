Decatur Police searching for missing woman

The Decatur Police Department is searching for Ambriana Samore Jones, missing since June. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

CORRECTION: Decatur Police said Ambriana Samore Jones was last seen July 1. An earlier version of this story had the incorrect month.

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are searching for a woman last seen in June.

Ambriana Samore Jones, 27, was last seen leaving her Decatur home July 1.

She is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 155 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a teal/green shirt and jean shorts.

Police said she may be driving a black 2010 Chrysler Sebring with Alabama license plate 52JH165 when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her location should contact DPD Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at (256) 341-4614 or jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.