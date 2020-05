DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.

Decatur Police say Ellis Letson, 65, was last heard from on April 30.

If you have any information about Letson’s whereabouts, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256)341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

