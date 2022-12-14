DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police are looking to identify four people allegedly involved in multiple thefts at the Decatur Walmart.

According to a statement from the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the three people pictured below.

(Decatur Police Department) (Decatur Police Department) (Decatur Police Department)

Police claim there were two thefts involving the individuals at Walmart in Decatur, located at 2800 Spring Avenue SW.

Anyone with information related to the identification of any of those individuals or their whereabouts should contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4617 or use the anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.