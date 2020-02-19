Decatur Police searching for driver who hit an unidentified pedestrian on 14th Street

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a driver that hit an unidentified pedestrian on Tuesday.

Decatur Police say they responded to the scene at 14th Street and Wolverine Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Emergency crews took a man to the hospital for treatment, where he remains in unknown condition. Police say they have been unable to identify the victim. He appears to be anywhere between 20-40 years of age, Hispanic, with tattoos and facial hair.

Police are searching for a vehicle that they believe to be a newer-model black sedan that has front passenger-side damage, including the mirror.

If you have any information about the victim or the driver, contact Detective Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.