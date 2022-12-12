DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is wanted in connection to an “ongoing capital murder investigation.”

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says they’re looking for 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis of Huntsville.

According to authorities, Travis has an active capital murder warrant out for his arrest in connection to a shooting on November 27, 2022 at the Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW.

Police described Travis as a 5’7″ tall man weighing around 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Demarcus Travis (Decatur Police Dept.)

The DPD says they consider Travis to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Travis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the DPD at (256) 341-4644 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (256) 341-4636.