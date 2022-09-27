UPDATE: Just before 5 p.m. on September 27, Decatur Police canceled the search for Laymon and said his body had been found. Police said no foul play is suspected.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to Decatur Police, 37-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur, has not been seen or heard from since September 23.

Police described Laymon as 5’8 and around 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If anyone has information related to Laymon’s whereabouts, contact Decatur Police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.