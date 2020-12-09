Decatur police search for missing man

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are asking for help locating a missing man.

On December 6, authorities said James Roger Lamb, 47, went to an area hospital for treatment and asked for law enforcement to be called. Decatur police say before officers arrived, Lamb left the hospital and his family hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

Family members told police they believe he could be in possession of his firearms. Authorities say Lamb suffers from multiple medical conditions that could alter his mindset.

Police say Lamb is believed to have been in Morrison, Tennessee on December 7. At this time, it is unknown where he may be going.

Lamb is driving a black 2007 Suzuki SX4 with Alabama tag #52LB693. If you see Lamb, please use caution due to him possibly being armed with a firearm.

If you know where James Roger Lamb is, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.