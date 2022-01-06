Decatur Police search for missing 20-year-old

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

Police say Nicolas Ramires Cardona was last seen on December 23, 2021. He was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Carridale Street SW in Decatur. Officials say he was going to Nashville, but has not been seen since.

Cardona is described as 5’2 tall, around 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen driving a dark, possibly green, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with the tag number 52MS619.

If you have any information related to Cardona’s whereabouts, contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.