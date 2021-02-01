Decatur police search for marijuana trafficking suspect

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police are looking for a man facing marijuana trafficking and other charges.

Police said Jordan Blake Owens, 28, faces the marijuana charge after they said they found marijuana and a variety of other drugs at a home in the 2000 block of Enolam Boulevard.

According to police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the home and found a large amount of marijuana, several bottles of liquid methadone, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and what they said appeared to be crushed Xanax pills.

(Photo provided by Decatur Police Department)

Owens was not at the house when the warrant was served, but he is the primary suspect in the investigation, police said.

Anyone who knows where Owens is can contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-350-4613 or use the sheriff’s office TipLink.