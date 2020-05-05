Decatur Police search drug house, arrest three people

Courtney Baker (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

Jacob Ballenger (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

Jason Ingle (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Three people were arrested after Decatur Police found a drug house.

Decatur Police said they received multiple complaints about drug activity at a house in the 2400-block of McNair Street SW throughout April and May.

On May 4, officers searched the house and found the three suspects, along with methamphetamie, marijuana, and drug paraphernailia.

Jason Ingle, Courtney Baker, and Jacob Ballenger were all arrested and take to the Morgan County Jail.

Ingle was charged unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $1,300.

Baker was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $600.

Ballenger was charged with loitering in a drug house and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $600.