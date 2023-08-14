DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Nauvoo, Alabama was arrested and charged with drug trafficking over the weekend, according to police.

Joshua Houston Nesmith, 40, was taken into custody after the Decatur Police Department (DPD) pulled him over and reportedly found an unspecified amount of illegal narcotics.

Officers with the DPD said they pulled Nesmith over for a traffic violation near the intersection of Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road on August 11, and a “probable cause vehicle search” was carried out on the vehicle.

That search resulted in officers finding a trafficking quantity of fentanyl, a trafficking amount of a fentanyl and methamphetamine mixture, an unspecified amount of heroin, “spice,” controlled substance medication, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Nesmith was charged with two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing governmental operations.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and placed on a $253,600 bond.