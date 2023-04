DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said one person is injured after a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama Highway 20.

DPD said officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 31 at around 2:01 p.m. Friday.

The department said at least one person was transported to the hospital after the wreck to receive treatment.

DPD said drivers should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.