DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a man faces two charges after he attempted to meet a child for sex.

On Thursday, investigators discovered Christian Adahy Perkins, 20, solicited a 14-year-old child online for sex.

He tried going to the girl’s house in Decatur, but was intercepted by police.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail, and charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.

He was booked in lieu of $60,000 bond.