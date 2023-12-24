DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The removal of a memorial for Stephen Perkins at Decatur City Hall was not authorized, according to the Decatur Police Department.

DPD said a person, dressed in all black, removed the memorial for Stephen Perkins Sunday around 12:40 a.m.

While the removal was caught on security cameras, the person has yet to be identified.

“The removal of the memorial was not authorized or done at the direction of anyone from the police department or the Mayor’s office.” the department said in a social media post.