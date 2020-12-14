Decatur police raise $3,000 during No Shave November

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police raised $3,000 last month by ditching their razors.

The department’s No Shave November allowed officers to collect $3,000 that will be used to help two area law enforcement officers.

The money will be split for DEA Special Agent Jim England, who’s a former Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and for current county Investigators Caleb Brooks.

England was diagnosed with cancer over the summer, according to the police department.

Brooks was injured at his home in August when a bull attacked him. He recently received a small intestine transplant.

Decatur Police Officer Joseph Schutt was voted by members of the department as growing the best beard during No Shave November. (Photo provided by Decatur Police Department)

The police department said 48 officers and civilians took part in the fundraiser. Department members voted that Officer Joseph Schutt grew the best beard.