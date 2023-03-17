DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The sheriff’s office said DPD and local EMS are on the scene of a wreck on Alabama Highway 20 near 12th Avenue NW in Decatur involving an 18-wheeler and possible injuries.

DPD said that another vehicle was involved in the wreck and both drivers were transported to the hospital for treatment after the incident.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the scene is cleared. DPD said both directions of traffic on Highway 20 are down to one lane at this time.