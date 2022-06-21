DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is facing assault charges after resisting arrest during an incident Friday night, according to Decatur Police Department.

Officials said they were called to the Speed Z gas station, at 1202 West Mouton Street, for a man acting erratically.

They said when officers arrived they found Kenneth Briggs, 48, in front of the door and under the influence of something. The officers attempted to arrest Briggs when he fought the officers hittting one of them in the face several times.

Briggs ran from the scene and was arrested the following Saturday after again resisting officers, according to Decatur Police.

He was charged with second-degree assault and taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $30,000 cash.