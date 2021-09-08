Decatur Police need help identifying woman found dead at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a woman whose body was found at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge last year.

On July 31, 2020, DPD officers were called to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge after a fisherman located human remains in the water.

Detectives determined the woman was between 25 and 50 years old, 5’9” tall, and approximately 100 to 140 pounds. Her ethnicity is undetermined at this time.

Jane Doe (Courtesy Decatur Police Department)

The FBI helped create a digital forensic reconstruction image of what the woman may have looked like.

Anyone who can identify the woman, or who has any other information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.