DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are enlisting the public’s help in identifying a man and woman believed to have fraudulently used a debit card.

The Decatur Police Department shared a still image from surveillance footage of the pair walking out of what appears to be a Walmart location.

According to police, the identity of the pair is needed in reference to a case where a debit card was fraudulently used.

(Decatur Police Dept.)

The image shows a man wearing a blue and white striped shirt with dark pants and a necklace. He has dark hair and light skin. The woman is wearing a multi-color dress with long black hair and light skin and is pictured carrying a small, light-colored purse.

Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to contact Decatur Police Department’s Detective Keller at (256) 341-4617.