Decatur Police name suspect in Danville triple murder

Carson Ray Peters, wanted for three counts of Capital Murder by Decatur Police.

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are looking for Carson Ray Peters. They say he’s the man suspected in a deadly shooting on Flint Creek Private Drive in Danville from Sunday.

Police received a call about a shooting on the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive at just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to DPD spokesperson Emme Long. She said three people were killed and another person was flown to a hospital in Huntsville.

Decatur Police confirmed the shooting was an isolated, domestic incident.

Decatur police say there are three active warrants for the arrest of Peters, charging him with capital murder.

Info? Contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.



The public is reminded not to approach Peters, if they believe they see him in public.

If anyone has any information or can provide any assistance in locating Peters, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Police warn everyone not to approach Peters. Please call police if you think you’ve seen him.

