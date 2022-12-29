DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested after police say he was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl during a vehicle stop.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), Robert Jason Cooper, 48, of Falkville, was stopped by officers near Old Moulton Road SW and Modaus Road SW.

Police claim he was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, an active warrant with the Priceville Police Department, and a revoked driver’s license.

Cooper was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia possession, and several traffic violations.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $11,800 bond.