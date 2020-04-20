Decatur Police make arrest in robbery, searching for second suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have arrested one suspect, but are searching for a second in connection with a robbery Sunday.

Police said they responded to a robbery call in the 2600-block of Highway 31 South. The victim told officers a woman and man, both white, robbed him.

Police arrested Devin Todd Ledlow and are actively searching for Krystle Lee Woods, both suspects in the robbery.

Ledlow was booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. Woods has active warrants on the same charges.

Ledlow’s bond was set at $150,000.