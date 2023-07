DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to a recent burglary.

DPD said the burglary happened on July 8 in the 200 block of Gordon Drive Southeast.

(Photo: Decatur Police Department) (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact DPD Detective McRae at (256)341-4611.