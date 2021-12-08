Decatur Police looking for two accused of shooting into occupied vehicle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two people are wanted by Decatur Police after authorities said they shot into a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

DPD said somebody called 911 around 12:37 a.m. to report a person with a gun near the Gordon Drive overpass.

Officers talked to the caller at a separate location and determined somebody had shot into their vehicle while they were driving.

Malaysia White, 19, and Tra’Naisha Taylor, 22, both from Decatur, are wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding their location should contact DPD Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

DPD stated the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.