DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen missing since May.

DPD said 13-year-old Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas was last seen leaving the area of Windover Pl. SW on May 13. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white Nike tennis shoes, according to the department.

Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas (Decatur Police Department)

DPD said Nalleli is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any information about Nalleli’s whereabouts to please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660