Decatur police looking for SUV that hit motorcycle, injuring two people

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur police are looking for an SUV that left the scene of a weekend wreck that sent two people to the hospital.

The SUV hit a motorcycle with two people on it around 2 p.m. Saturday, police said. The wreck happened on Highway 20 in front of Calvary Assembly. The vehicle left the scene and went north on Highway 31 toward Athens, police said.

Both people on the motorcycle were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The passenger on the motorcycle was in critical condition, police said Monday, and the driver was in stable condition.

Police believe the vehicle is a red or burgundy SUV with Texas plates that may start with “KXZ.” It will have rear-end damage from the wreck, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the wreck or the vehicle that left the scene is asked to contact Lt. Chris Delgado with Decatur Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 256-341-4661.