DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are looking for a woman they say was involved in a robbery Sunday.

Police say the woman and a man robbed a person in the 2600 block of Highway 31 South. The man has been identified.

Police released surveillance images of the female suspect in hopes that someone recognizes her.



Decatur police looking for robbery suspect. Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur Police Department Det. Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.