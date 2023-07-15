DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a robbery last week.

DPD said they are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with a robbery at the Chevron gas station on 14th Street on July 8.

The department said the man is approximately 5’6″ tall and between the ages of 20 and 25. DPD also provided two photos from the gas station’s surveillance system.

(Decatur Police Department) (Decatur Police Department)

The department said anyone with any information should contact Detective Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.