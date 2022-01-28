DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department has launched a second version of its Facebook page, entirely in Spanish. The department says it’ll have the same information as the English page, but will be an added resource to serve Spanish speakers in the community.

Decatur Police Department Public Information Liaison Irene Cardenas-Martinez runs the account. In an interview with News 19, Cardenas-Martinez said, “we thought that there was a need to make sure our Spanish speaking community got the same important information everyone else does.”

“We really wanted to bridge that gap between the language barrier they might be facing,” she continued.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports 10.6% of homes in Decatur speak Spanish. 2020 Census data reports more than 9,000 Hispanic or Latino people live in Decatur. Cardenas-Martinez said, “it’s still important no matter how many people we actually have here in the city that will benefit from it, somebody will.”

Cardenas-Martinez said she hopes the page continues to grow throughout the community. She encourages Spanish and non-Spanish speakers to share the page, so it can help as many people as possible.

“I really do just want to have another line of communication between us and the Spanish speaking community” Cardenas-Martinez concluded.

You can find the Spanish language version of the Facebook page by clicking here. You can find the English version here.