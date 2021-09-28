Decatur Police K-9 makes department history

Decatur

by:

Posted: / Updated:
decatur police k-9 national award

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police Department’s K-9 Baron affirmed his rank as a ‘top dog’ in a nationwide competition.

K-9 Baron and his handler, Officer Greg Rutherford, became the first K-9 team in the department’s history to achieve national certification through the United States Police Canine Association, Inc.

During a week-long certification, teams were tested in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, criminal apprehension, and criminal apprehension with gunfire.

Baron’s skills were tested against the best of the best K-9 teams across the country. He received high marks in all categories and placed 7th overall.

Congratulations Baron and Officer Rutherford!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News