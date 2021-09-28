Decatur Police K-9 makes department history

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police Department’s K-9 Baron affirmed his rank as a ‘top dog’ in a nationwide competition.

K-9 Baron and his handler, Officer Greg Rutherford, became the first K-9 team in the department’s history to achieve national certification through the United States Police Canine Association, Inc.

During a week-long certification, teams were tested in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, criminal apprehension, and criminal apprehension with gunfire.

Baron’s skills were tested against the best of the best K-9 teams across the country. He received high marks in all categories and placed 7th overall.

Congratulations Baron and Officer Rutherford!