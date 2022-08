Investigators in Decatur are on the scene of a stabbing, according to the police department. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Officers with the Decatur Police Department are on the scene of a stabbing, according to authorities.

Investigators are also on the scene, located near the 1700-block of Locust Street Southeast.

(Decatur Police Department)

Decatur Police responded to the area around 10 a.m. and say one person was taken to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital for treatment, though no word on their condition was released.

According to law enforcement, no further information is available at this time.