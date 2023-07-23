DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were shot at an event at All Creations Saturday night, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

A spokesperson with DPD said officers responded to a shooting call at the event center around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a female and a male victim with gunshot wounds. The female was transported to Huntsville Hospital and the male was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

DPD said during the course of the investigation, it was determined a shot was fired after unknown subjects started a fight inside the event space. The subjects left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and the spokesperson with DPD said that more information will be released as it becomes available.